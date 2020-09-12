Family consignment sale helps support charities and families with low prices

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville area’s largest family consignment sale kicked off today at Aldersgate Methodist Church.
The sale is hosted by Here WEE Grow Again, which helps families make a little extra money by selling recycled and gently used children’s clothes, books, toys and other items at a low price.
Attendees must schedule an appointment to shop and all items are thoroughly inspected and cleaned. Early entry fees on certain days will go toward a nearby charity organization.
“It’s just a great way to keep things out of the landfill, reduce peoples use and waste and reduce people’s bills so it helps people save money," said Karen Chang, sale coordinator for How WEE Grow Again.
The sale will be open on various dates throughout the rest of the month and will end October 3rd. Fall sale times are listed on their website and items will be discounted as the sale continues.
