On the cooler side

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday, is now to our south. Eventually it will lift north as a warm front. Temperatures Today will only rise into the mid 70s. Warmer conditions will return for Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will cool conditions for much of next week. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Clearing, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
