On the cooler side

By David Rogers | September 12, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 8:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought a few showers to the area yesterday, is now to our south. Eventually it will lift north as a warm front. Temperatures Today will only rise into the mid 70s. Warmer conditions will return for Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will cool conditions for much of next week. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clearing, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

