Changing Weather Pattern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An on shore wind flow from the Atlantic Ocean locked in clouds and drizzle over the region Saturday. That will linger overnight.
A more southerly and westerly wind will kick in Sunday. Causing some sun to break out and boost temperatures in the afternoon.
Tracking a cold front for Sunday night. It may cause a shower or downpour. Mainly for areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Any rain will be weakening as it moves east Sunday night.
Becoming drier, less humid on Monday with seasonable temperatures.
Turning pleasant from Monday night through Thursday morning. Temperatures below average and remaining dry.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Sally pulling away from South Florida and the Keys. This storm will likely become a hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday. Some of the rain may get absorbed along a cold front Friday and move over our region.
Trending drier for the next week with cooler temperatures.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty drizzle. Areas of fog over the higher elevations. lows in the low 60s for most places. Light east breeze.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Only a stray rain risk. Most communities look to remain rain free. Mild and muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: A passing shower chance. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Turning less humid and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs near 80. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Tracking the progress of the remnants of “Sally” and a cold front. They would bring rain based on the current tracking. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.
