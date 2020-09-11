T.G.I. Friday !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Today. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal with high humidity. An isolated shower is possible later. As we approach the Weekend, there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms, but not wash out conditions. Meanwhile a cool fall like air mass will move in next week, delivering lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Clearing and pleasant, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
