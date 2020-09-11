CPD investigating possible stabbing on Stribling Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say a man was cut with a knife early Friday morning and investigators are working to figure out what exactly took place on Stribling Avenue.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Stribling Ave. around 6:40 a.m. Friday, September 11. A man was allegedly cut with a knife and was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
The Charlottesville Police Department says it believes this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
