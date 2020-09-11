Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Ix Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ix Art Park got a special visit Friday evening from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
The famous hot dog shaped vehicle is in Charlottesville for one week as part of its “Miles of Smiles” tour. Each year, the Wienermobile tours the country to put smiles on peoples' faces.
“Hotdoggers” we spoke with say they are happy to get out and meet people, despite this years' tour feeling a little different.
“In previous years, we’ve done large events, big grocery stores. When we talk to people, they’re typically like ‘oh, we saw you at Reids’ or ‘we saw you at Harris Teeter last year’, but this year we get to do a different type of event. Smaller, more intimate events, birthdays, anniversaries, we get to see a lot of nursing homes, meet a lot of different people,” Chloe Hersh said.
Saturday, you can catch the Wienermobile at the Goochland Drive-In.
