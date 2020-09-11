Louisa County Board of Supervisors vote to commit $15 million to expand internet access

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County’s Board of Supervisors voted to commit $15 million dollars to expand internet access across the county through public-private partnerships.
The money will hopefully bring in broadband internet across the county fiber-optic lines.
Board members agreed in their September 8 meeting that internet connectivity in homes and business is crucial, especially in more rural areas.
“This now has reached a crisis point where we have to find a way to deliver internet connectivity. I think this sends a very strong message with that kind of investment that Louisa County is at the table and ready to take part in bringing fiber to the citizens of the county,” Supervisor Duane Adams of the Mineral District said.
The board hopes to work with cooperatives like Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and energy companies to provide broadband to every home in the county.
“We really applaud the county’s decision on this. We’re enthusiastic and we’re looking forward to the roles that the REC can play as a regional service provider," John Hewa, the president and CEO of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, stated.
The county will also be providing additional broadband services through wireless towers.
