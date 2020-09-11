CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. A few isolated showers have developed. Keep a eye to the sky for the remainder of the afternoon into tonight. A cold front to our west will advance across the region this weekend, and while we are not expecting wash out conditions, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. Improving conditions can be expected next week, with sunshine cooler temperatures and more comfortable humidity. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, isolated shower, High: low 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and fog, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Clearing skies, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: around 60
