CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected for the rest of the day. A few isolated showers have developed. Keep a eye to the sky for the remainder of the afternoon into tonight. A cold front to our west will advance across the region this weekend, and while we are not expecting wash out conditions, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. Improving conditions can be expected next week, with sunshine cooler temperatures and more comfortable humidity. Have a great and safe weekend !