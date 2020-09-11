Fontaine Fire Station 10 atrium opened for 9/11 Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville Fire Department once again invited the public to the 9/11 Memorial at Fontaine Station 10.
The station welcomed those who wanted to remember and reflect on the events of September 11, 2001.
“We opened up today because it’s been 19 years, and we will never forget from a fire service and a public safety standpoint, and I know our community won’t forget either. It offers a quiet place for remembrance, because there’s a lot of people here in the community to have ties to the events on September 11,” Deputy Fire Chief Community Risk Reduction Joe Powers said.
The atrium at Fontaine Station 10 includes a large piece of steel from the World Trade Center, stone from the Pentagon, and a rock from the United Flight 93 crash site. The memorial also has some personal artifacts from Charlottesville residents that recount that day.
People were asked to wear masks and remain socially distant while visiting the station Friday. The atrium at the Fontaine Avenue fire station has been closed to the public due to COVID-19. Joe Powers says they hope to reopen the atrium to the public again as soon as it is safe to do so.
