2,977 flags placed at UVA for September 11th memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of Young Americans for Freedom placed 2,977 American flags in the ground at the McIntire Amphitheatre. Each flag represented a victim of the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Organizers say its important to remember the courage and the heroes of law enforcement, fire/rescue, and those that went through events that happened 19 years ago.
“We recognize the importance of honoring and remembering that this did in fact happen and it did in fact affect every single person in America since then. We are living in the post 9/11 world, and we should recognize and remember how we got here and why American principles are important to defend” Victoria Spiotto, chair of the Young Americans for Freedom at UVA, said.
There was a ceremony in the afternoon Friday with retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Dan Moy giving his testimony of 9/11. After that, Taps was played and a moment of silence was observed.
