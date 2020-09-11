Five new COVID-19 cases reported by UVA Athletics; 14 total since testing began

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Athletics Department released the results of its latest round of COVID-19 testing on Friday, and there were five new cases reported.
Four of the five came from student-athletes who recently returned to Grounds.
None of the positives came from the football team, which hasn’t had a positive test since July 24th.
Since testing began on July 5th, there have been 14 positives total, out of 2,164 tests administered (0.65%).
None of the 14 have required hospitalization.
The 7th round of testing was the last to be made public by the University, as the regular season for athletics gets underway with the women’s soccer match against Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.