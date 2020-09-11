Clouds and Drizzle Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a spotty shower around on Friday with high temperatures in the muggy 80s, overnight we watch for clouds and drizzle to form.
A high pressure area is building over the Northeast and that will funnel in a stronger northeast and easterly wind flow ahead for Saturday. This will lock in cloudier and cooler conditions. Along with some light rain and drizzle.
Watching a cold front over the Ohio Valley on Sunday. It will come over the Commonwealth Sunday night with a few showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder for some. That front will slide to our south on Monday afternoon. Ushering in cooler temperatures and most notably a drop in relative humidity and dew points. A more refreshing air mass for next Monday night through Wednesday night.
The next cold front may hold off until next Saturday.
Friday night: Most areas remain rain free during the evening. Clouds increase overnight with some scattered light rain and drizzle late. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Overcast through much of the day. Areas of fog, mist and drizzle. Some breaks of sun by later in the day. Mainly near and east of Route 15. Highs in the 70s. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Milder and humid. Partly sunny with a south breeze. Isolated shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: A passing shower/thunder chance with a cold front. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Less humid. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80.
