Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson tenders his resignation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has submitted his resignation, effective September 30, 2020.
City Attorney John Blair II will be the acting city manager as the city begins its search for a new manager.
When asked about the reasons for his resignation, Richardson said that it was time and that the job had taken its toll given the pandemic and recent racial unrest.
Richardson will not be involved in the search for a replacement.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they become available.
