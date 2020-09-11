CFD prepares for an emergency on UVA Medical Center’s new helipad

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Practicing for all types of emergencies is critical for firefighters. That’s why the Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD) is preparing for an emergency on the new helipad at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
“This is one of those things we want to train on so we can’t get it wrong,” firefighter Andrew Kniss said.
Since 2012, CFD has been training its crews on the helipad at UVA Medical Center in case a helicopter doesn’t land properly on the roof.
“Today we were reviewing our response plans and emergency procedures for the new hospital expansion helipad,” Kniss said.
Kniss has been a firefighter with the department for more than two years, but this was his first time on the new helipad.
“It’s very important to train on the high-risk-low-frequency events, because we’re only going to get one shot and a whole career to get it right. We need to get it right 100% of the time,” Kniss said.
The training sessions are held annually. Crews pressure test hoses and equipment to make sure everything is in check.
“To get from street level up to the helipad level is essentially 150 to 160 feet up in the air,” CFD Deputy Fire Chief Mike Rogers said.
Rogers says this response training is critical because putting out a fire on a helipad requires a speedy response.
“Once we get up to that level, we’ll pull the supplies out of the room, hook them to that water supply riser, and then play that out towards the aircraft emergency,” Rogers said.
Helipad fires are not common, but it’s important for the squad to be up to speed in case they need to jump into action.
“Fortunately these aren’t occurrences that happen all the time, but that’s also unfortunate in the sense that the muscle memory that kind of recollection of what needs to happen should the emergency occur is a little less fresh in their minds,” Rogers said.
The deputy fire chief says so far most of the emergencies that have occurred on the helipad have been handled by in-house staff.
