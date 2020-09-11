2020 Census Bureau says to be on alert for frauds, scams

Currently, 82.4% of the nation has responded to the census. Virginia has an overall response rate of 90.4%, but those numbers aren’t as impressive when you take a closer look at localities with low response rates like Richmond, which has a response rate of 60.7%, and Petersburg which has a response rate of 49.2%. Chesterfield and Henrico County have response rates hovering around 75% overall, while Hanover County is among the top localities with a total response rate of 80.6%.