Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Virginia Military Institute

LEXINGTON, Va. (WVIR) -Vice President Mike Pence was in Lexington Thursday afternoon to speak to cadets at Virginia Military Institute.
Pence started his speech by praising the school and the cadets who have stepped forward to represent the United States. He emphasized honor and the heritage of honor at VMI, saying the cadets are qualifying themselves to honor their family and their country.
“In fact, honor is at the core of what you do. Honor will be the central characteristic of who you become,” he said.
Pence says we will never forget those who have served, fought, and died for the United States.
After the speech, the vice president sat down with NBC29′s CJ Paschall for a one-on-one interview.
Pence spoke on a variety of topics from recent calls for racial justice nationwide to the Trump campaign’s electoral strategy in Virginia.
On the topic of coronavirus relief, the Pence says that while initial economic boosts may have saved millions of jobs, more must be done.
“President Trump and I believe that we have got to do more. That’s why we welcome the effort of Senate Republicans today to provide more aid, more relief for families and businesses. And it really is unconscionable that Democrats in the Senate blocked that bill.”
