Study: mild concussions can impair brain’s ability to clean itself of toxins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research from the University of Virginia School of Medicine suggests even mild concussions can cause severe and long-lasting impairments in the brain, and may later lead to Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other neurodegenerative problems.
The research shows the brain presses against the skull when it swells, trapping lymphatic vessels that clean the brain. The UVA researchers say they found this pressure on the vessels causes serious and long-lasting impairment of the brain’s ability to purge itself of toxins.
The research suggests that people who have pre-existing problems with their brain drainage - either from prior concussions or naturally - are likely to suffer much more severe consequences from traumatic brain injury (TBI).
“Even after just a mild injury, there are deficits in this lymphatic system for months. So to us, it seems that even after just a mild concussion there should be, you know a lot of caution about going back to play,” Ashley Bolte with UVA Health Department of Neuroscience said.
Researchers say it eventually may be possible for doctors to evaluate brain drainage after injury to determine when it is safest for patients to return to action. And one day be able to rejuvenate the impaired lymphatic vessels with drugs to improve patients' outcomes and possibly stave off long-term consequences.
