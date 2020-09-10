CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tropical air mass with an on shore wind from the Atlantic Ocean will give us a spotty rain chances through Friday. As expected, the heaviest rainfall has been near and east of I-95. There’s been flash flooding over portions of eastern Virginia and in and around Washington, D.C.
High pressure will sit to our north on Saturday. This will provide a stronger northeast and easterly flow. Backing in more clouds, lower temperatures and drizzle over our region.
A cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with additional showers and even a thunderstorm chance.
Becoming drier Monday afternoon. Less humid, comfortable temperatures ahead for Tuesday through next Wednesday and Thursday.
Thursday night: Isolated showers, mild and muggy. Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Clouds and sun. A stray rain shower around. Highs in the lower 80s.
Friday night: Isolated showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog forming. Lows in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower/thunder chance through Sunday night. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Morning showers exit to the south. Becoming partly sunny and drier from the north. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows cooler in the upper 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine, less humid and cooler. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s.
