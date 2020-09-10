Indigenous activists lead protest to remove statue of George Rogers Clark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of people joined a protest in front of the statue of George Rogers Clark on University of Virginia grounds Thursday night calling for the statue’s removal.
The protest was organized by indigenous activists, who say the statue depicts and enforces a legacy of Native American persecution and white supremacy.
This comes ahead of a UVA Board of Visitors meeting Friday in which they are expected to decide the fate of the statue.
Anthony Guy Lopez, the chair of the George Rogers Clark Statue Disposition Committee and a speaker at Thursday’s protest, says the statue is a painful sight for himself and other native descendants.
“I feel like it’s a hostile expression if you’re a Native American, because you identify with the native people who are pleading for the soldiers to stop,” Lopez said.
Organizers have several other demands, including the construction of an Indigenous Cultural Center in place of the statue, and the establishment of a UVA Native American Foundation.
