Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Showers and drizzle will be on tap for the rest of the day. Areas of fog are expected to form Tonight. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and just a few showers. Meanwhile , an approaching cold front will bring additional showers and scattered storms for the Weekend. Conditions will begin to improve early next week, with sunshine returning and cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and showers, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, drizzle and fog, Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
