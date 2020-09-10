Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our southeast will keep clouds and occasional showers and a few rumbles of thunder in place. Temperatures will warm to seasonal levels along with high humidity. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will bring more showers and scattered storms for the upcoming Weekend. Next week will feature improving conditions with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s
Tonight: Showers and fog, Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Scattered showers and cooler, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, lingering shower, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.