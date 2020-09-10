Downtown Staunton continues to recover after flooding one month ago

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been one month since the first of two floods damaged more than 30 businesses in and around downtown Staunton.
Some businesses have reopened, including Byers Street Bistro which reopened Thursday. Some businesses are working hard to reopen like EccoHollow, whose owner expects to open up by the end of September. And other businesses are on hold while owners are trying to figure out what the next best steps might be.
“We chose the word resilient because I think that captures so much of it,” said Staunton Downtown Development Association’s Executive Director Greg Beam, describing downtown businesses. “They’re continuing to push forward. They’re continuing to be innovative, and think forward as to how they can best operate and safely provide services and experiences for our supporters.”
Beam says despite the negatives of the COVID-19 pandemic and two floods, the community response through it all has been heartwarming and pushes them forward.
In the short term, Beam says they’re trying to figure out what the holidays will look like, but he expects businesses will continue to evolve in the way they do what they do. He adds that there are even new businesses on the way.
The Staunton Creative Community Fund has raised nearly $140,000 through GoFundMe to help downtown businesses impacted by the flood and continues to fundraise with the Help Staunton Recover - Flood Damage Support Fund.
