Crutchfield earns #1 spot in Newsweek’s Best Online Shops 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville business got some big recognition for its work and dedication.
Crutchfield is the number one online retailer of consumer electronics in Newsweek’s Best Online Shops of 2021. Crutchfield surpassed competitors like Best Buy, Office Depot, and Apple to get the top spot.
Founder and CEO Bill Crutchfield is not surprised given their online capabilities and outstanding service.
He says business has been booming amidst the pandemic.
“It’s remarkable because as soon as the pandemic hit, online retailers like Crutchfield just exploded in business," Crutchfield said. "As a result, we’ve been hiring quite a few people I believe it’s about 150 people since the pandemic.”
Crutchfield says it plans to hire even more people to keep up with the demand.
