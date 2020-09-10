Belmont building housing Keevil & Keevil for sale

Keevil & Keevil in the Belmont area of Charlottesville (Source: wvir)
By Patrick Huddleston | September 10, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A notable building in the Belmont area of Charlottesville is up for sale.

The building located at 703 Hinton Avenue was built in 1920, and for a while housed Gibson Grocery, which opened in 1977. The property has four apartments and retail space.

Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen took over that space about five years ago.

According to Harrison Keevil, the business is not going anywhere just yet: their lease is guaranteed through next year.

