Belmont building housing Keevil & Keevil for sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A notable building in the Belmont area of Charlottesville is up for sale.
The building located at 703 Hinton Avenue was built in 1920, and for a while housed Gibson Grocery, which opened in 1977. The property has four apartments and retail space.
Keevil & Keevil Grocery and Kitchen took over that space about five years ago.
According to Harrison Keevil, the business is not going anywhere just yet: their lease is guaranteed through next year.
