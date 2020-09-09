Waynesboro Fire Department responds to fatal house fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire early Wednesday morning on Southfork Drive.
Investigators said there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire. One person died in the fire. Another person was transported to Virginia Commonwealth University to treat serious burns.
There were no other injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Waynesboro Fire Department was assisted by Augusta County Fire Rescue, the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and the Waynesboro Police Department.
