UVA QB Brennan Armstrong ready for big challenge in first-career start

“In my mind, I knew if I was going to play after Bryce (Perkins) after two years, I was like, ‘Oh shoot, I’m going to have Georgia,’" says Armstrong. "So that was a big game to start with. When those were canceled, and we went to Virginia Tech, I was like, ‘Well, it’s still another big game.’ I think it’s a little bigger now, because it’s an in-state rivalry, and the first game can set the tone for the whole season.”