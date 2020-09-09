UVA field hockey picked 2nd in ACC Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team has been picked to finish 2nd in the ACC in a preseason vote of the league’s coaches.
Defending national champion North Carolina is the preseason favorite.
UVA senior back Rachel Robinson, junior back Amber Ezechiels, and junior goalie Lauren Hausheer have been named Preseason All-ACC.
The Wahoos are the only team in the league with three players on the preseason team.
Virginia played in the NCAA Final Four for the fifth time in program history last year, and they open the 2020 season on September 26th at home against Wake Forest.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.