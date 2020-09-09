UVA COVID Tracker reports 214 student cases Sept. 9

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As in-person classes at the University of Virginia get underway, we are keeping a close eye on the university’s COVID tracker.
As of Wednesday, September 9, UVA has a total of 257 cases: 214 of that total comes from students. The tracker also reports four new UVA Health hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
This is an increase of 97 new student cases since Wednesday, September 2, and 24 new student cases in 24 hours.
According to UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy, the university is updating the dashboard each day in the afternoon now, rather than mornings. This way, the University of Virginia has time to compile numbers from a few different data streams.
