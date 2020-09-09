Grab the umbrella

By David Rogers | September 9, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 12:18 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is currently off the southeastern coast. Showers associated with this system has been light, however, steadier rain will begin to advance across our region later Today into Tonight. Temperatures will be seasonal over the next few days. Our rain chances will stick around through early next week. 1″-2″ of rain is possible. Be on the lookout for localized flooding. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

