Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is currently off the southeastern coast. Showers associated with this system has been light, however, steadier rain will begin to advance across our region later Today into Tonight. Temperatures will be seasonal over the next few days. Our rain chances will stick around through early next week. 1″-2″ of rain is possible. Be on the lookout for localized flooding. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.