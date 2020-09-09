Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is currently off the southeastern coast. Showers associated with this system has been light, however, steadier rain will begin to advance across our region later Today into Tonight. Temperatures will be seasonal over the next few days. Our rain chances will stick around through early next week. 1″-2″ of rain is possible. Be on the lookout for localized flooding. Have a great and safe day !