Fry’s Spring Beach Club partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jack Jouett Boys & Girls Club has found a new home for the first nine weeks of the virtual school year.
“It was an easy yes," Fry’s Spring Beach Club Executive Director Robin Wrightson said. "We had them come in and look at it and everyone thought it could work, and so we made it work and here we are. We’re about a week away from opening.”
Wrightson, says they are glad to be able to help an organization in need. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia CEO James Pierce says this partnership is crucial.
“We were in dire straits here, and for them to step up and help us out just speaks volumes about about their willingness to help out the community during this time,” Pierce said.
The Fry’s Spring Beach Club will be home to around 35 members and eight staff of the Jack Jouett Boys & Girls Club for at least a few months, but that’s not the only change being made to this club.
“We’re also changing operating plans. So instead of doing an after school only program, we’re going to be open for parents and members to get their youngest kids and the kids that need the most supervision into a daily academic support program,” Pierce said.
Wrightson says the decision was easy, under one condition: "Part of our agreement was they would have to adhere to any, you know, local and state, city laws and regulations especially around COVID-19, which from what I can see, they’re doing very well.”
“We’ve been able to, you know, space out the desks, space off the learning environments so that 35 kids every day will be able to engage in their regular school day,” Pierce said.
He’s thankful for Fry’s Spring Beach Club’s support in making this move possible.
“I’ve been just again reminded of how amazing our community is,” Pierce said.
Both parties agree they would like to continue the partnership into the future.
The club is expected to open on September 14.
