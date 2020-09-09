Fluvanna school board discusses how long to continue virtual learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County School Board is discussing how to best proceed with the current school year.
The board previously decided to go entirely virtual for the first 9 weeks of the school year. Schools are set to go to a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning on November 2nd, unless the board changes that decision at its next meeting in October.
Some parents who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting urged the board to continue virtual learning past the November date.
“If the board deemed it unsafe for students to return to school at the beginning of the school year, how could it possibly be considered safe or instructionally sound to return for the second nine weeks?” Jennifer Elliott, a mother and teacher, said. “In addition to instructional and health considerations, remaining virtual could help us avoid possible instructional interruptions due to any inclement weather in December and January because the vast majority of us could continue to learn and teach from home on any possible snow days.”
County staff say 90% of students in the Fluvanna school system are participating in the virtual learning. Staff is working on ways to better provide internet access for the other 10%.
