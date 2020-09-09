Fluvanna County offering learning labs to students

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is offering its students some safe work spaces with free WiFi access for the beginning of the semester. The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation has set up several learning labs across the county that are available for all students.
Students must preregister at least one day in advance and have their temperature taken before entering. Each lab has about 20 tables spaced out, and each table is limited to two siblings and one parent. Each student must be accompanied by a parent, and everyone admitted into the lab will be required to wear a mask at all times. Students must also bring their own school supplies, including their own laptop.
Aaron Spitzer, the director of parks and rec for Fluvanna County, says, they will look into making more spaces available if there is more demand.
“We have tried to spread our locations out as much as possible. We have tried to hit every part of the county. If these four locations are successful, there are a couple more opportunities that we are looking at to open up,” Spitzer said.
Learning labs are currently set up in Kents Store, Troy, and two are near Fork Union. You can sign up for a spot at one of these locations at their website, www.fluvanna.recdesk.com, or call 434-589-2016
