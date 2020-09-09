Day of transition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Plenty of clouds to start our day. We continue to track an area of low pressure off the southeast coast. Showers and periods of steady rain will develop as we go through the day. Our pattern will remain unsettled through early next week with 1″ 2″ of rain. By Tuesday skies should clear with cool temperatures and comfortable humidity. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High upper 70s
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of steady rain, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper lows
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
