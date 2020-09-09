Daily Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An easterly, on shore wind from the Atlantic Ocean will keep our weather cloudier and unsettled at times through the rest of the week and weekend. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall east. Near and east of I-95 overnight and Thursday. Temperatures near or a little below average. A smaller rain chance on Friday. Tracking a cold front for the Sunday and Monday time frame with additional rain and thunder chances. Overall rainfall projections through next Monday range from a half inch to an inch and a half.
Much drier and cooler air will arrive next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a shower and downpour. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog over the higher elevations. Light northeast breeze.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some hazy breaks of sun. Shower, downpour and thunder around. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a shower and downpour. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Clouds, hazy sun. A stray shower/thunder chance. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Clouds with drizzle and a shower. Highs cooler in the lower 70s. Lows upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with shower, downpour and thunder risk. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s as a cold front pushes south.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
