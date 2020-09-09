Daily Rain Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An easterly, on shore wind from the Atlantic Ocean will keep our weather cloudier and unsettled at times through the rest of the week and weekend. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall east. Near and east of I-95 overnight and Thursday. Temperatures near or a little below average. A smaller rain chance on Friday. Tracking a cold front for the Sunday and Monday time frame with additional rain and thunder chances. Overall rainfall projections through next Monday range from a half inch to an inch and a half.