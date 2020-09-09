BreadWorks Bakery & Deli announces its closing at the end of the month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sweet Charlottesville staple is closing its doors after 26 years of serving freshly baked treats.
BreadWorks Bakery & Deli has been employing people with disabilities since 1994.
The business began to suffer in March during the pandemic. On Tuesday night, the WorkSource-owned restaurant announced on Facebook it will close its doors at the end of the month.
“Last night, we announced the closure on Facebook and the outpouring from the community has been incredible. Very complimentary, some gratification to the mission,” Chuck McElroy, the president of WorkSource Enterprises, said.
Raquel Terrell has worked at BreadWorks for 15 years. She never expected she would be leaving the place she’s called home during a pandemic.
“I’ve enjoyed it ever since I’ve been here. I didn’t think this was ever going to happen,” Terrell said.
The final day to pick up BreadWorks' famous desserts will be September 25.
