Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspect

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Waynesboro man in connection with a shooting in Greenville Tuesday evening.
Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Augusta Health for a patient with a gunshot wound Tuesday at 8:51 p.m.
Officials say a man had been shot in the leg during an altercation at a Greenville home in the 1100 block of McClures Mill Road.
He was transported to Augusta Health and later transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center. He is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Landon O’Brian Clark of Waynesboro. Warrants for his arrest were secured through a state magistrate, and Clark is facing three felony charges; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.
Clark is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
