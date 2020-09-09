Albemarle Co., Charlottesville teachers awarded nearly $20K in grants

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - New grant money will help teachers launch projects to keep students engaged from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the Shannon Foundation awarded 20 grants worth more than $20,000 to Albemarle County and Charlottesville school division teachers. Nearly $15,000 of it is going towards 11 different teachers in Albemarle County who came up with innovative projects to promote interactive learning remotely.
“We wanted to find a way to use the grant monies to allow us to give kids some tools that let them be able to go out into their communities and talk a little bit about their lives in ways that they’ve always done with other people in their communities, but they don’t always get a sense that they can share those with the rest of the world too," Jack Jouett Middle School teacher Steve Whitaker said.
All of the grant-funded projects have students going out into the world and creating, rather than sitting at a desk staring at a screen.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.