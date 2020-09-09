Activists speaking out after successful efforts to remove Albemarle Co.'s ‘At Ready’ statue

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The “At Ready” statue in front of Albemarle Circuit Court is set to come down on Saturday, September 12. Now, a group who has been working on the removal of the unidentified Confederate solider for years is speaking out.
The statue and its flanking cannons have stood in front of the historic courthouse in Charlottesville for 111 years, but that will change before the end of the week.
After its removal, the statue will head to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation in New Market, Virginia.
A group called Take 'Em Down Cville says the Confederate statues - including the nearby statue of General Robert E. Lee, and General “Stonewall” Jackson - are symbols of white supremacy. Group members say removing this statue and others will tell a more honest history, and hope it will inspire further commitment and action to end racial disparities.
“They left this message of white supremacy that the Civil War was fought for a brave cause, it was a noble cause, and they offer that message consistently," activist Frank Dukes said. “You still hear that message, people still deny that actually the main cause of the Civil War was to enslave a group of people.”
Dukes called this a symbolic but important step.
The public will not be permitted to see the removal in-person, but it will be live streamed via the Albemarle County Facebook page on Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.