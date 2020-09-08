Warmer and more humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant start to our day. However, humidity and temperatures will be on the rise. We’ll track two systems over the next few days. The first is a stalled front to our east. Showers from this system will begin to advance across our area Wednesday. The second front is over the Ohio valley. That area of rain will move in by Thursday. This unsettled pattern will extend into the upcoming Weekend. Have a great and safe day !