Warmer and more humid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A pleasant start to our day. However, humidity and temperatures will be on the rise. We’ll track two systems over the next few days. The first is a stalled front to our east. Showers from this system will begin to advance across our area Wednesday. The second front is over the Ohio valley. That area of rain will move in by Thursday. This unsettled pattern will extend into the upcoming Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, and more humid, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.