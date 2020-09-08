VDOE: Half of Virginia’s school divisions return to learning fully online

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Half of Virginia’s 132 public school divisions returned to learning fully virtual this fall, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
Of the school systems fully online, only a small percentage of students from special populations are getting limited in-person instruction.
“School is going to look different this year but that’s OK because we are in this together,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “Many of our school divisions have already opened their doors, whether virtually, in person or both, setting the tone for this unique academic journey. As the rest of the state gears up to do the same, we will continue to provide support along the way to alleviate some of those challenges. While it is being done many different ways, Virginia’s public education system is still progressing forward. Welcome back to school Virginia; it is time to return to learn.”
According to the VDOE, about 25 percent of school divisions implemented hybrid learning plans, with all or some students having in-person learning 1-3 days a week. Then 27 percent of Virginia’s school systems reopened with all or some students learning in-person at least four days a week.
However, no matter the school division’s plan for returning to learn, each one offered an all-virtual option to students.
“During this tumultuous time, finding innovative ways to help every child reach their full potential is more important than ever before,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said. “I am immensely grateful to our caretakers, students, school boards, superintendents and educators as they navigate these unique circumstances with resilience and courage. While things may look different this year, Virginia’s students are its future, and education must go on.”
For a breakdown of how each school division is getting back to learning, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.