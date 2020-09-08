UVA football players cross-training at multiple positions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The training camp bubble for the Virginia football team has been working to perfection.
The Cavaliers are less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season, and they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests since July 24th.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall is having players cross-train at different positions, just in case one group is hit hard, and they need to quickly fill spots, even on the other side of the ball.
“We have a pretty limited group that are doing that," says Mendenhall, "but man, one more player at each one of those position groups, makes a difference. We’re not doing wholesale cross-training, but a player or two for Big’s, Big Skill, and Skill, is kind of where we are now.”
The 'Hoos and Hokies will square off in the season opener for the first time since 1970, as the teams kick off on September 19th in Blacksburg.
