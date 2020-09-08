Technical issues for Chesterfield online learning resolved

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After facing technical issues on the first day of online learning, Chesterfield County Public Schools says the issues have been resolved.
Chesterfield County schools say problems with the system Rapid Identity began to occur around 8:30 a.m. due to the number of students logging on and student ID authentication began to slow down.
Working with Amazon Web Services, Rapid Identity was able to double their capacity to process information by about 9:30 a.m. The log-in process for students started to improve for some families at that time.
By 10 a.m., the system was nearly at full functional capacity, and students were joining their classes.
Chesterfield County Public Schools released the following statement:
Team Chesterfield families and staff,
We apologize. This morning was not the best morning for our school division. It certainly was not the way that we expected to serve and support students in the virtual learning environment. We are sorry for any inconvenience created for families, and angst created for students who struggled to get to their online classes earlier this morning.
The network issues that caused a disruption to students’ and staff’s teaching and learning opportunities for about two hours this morning largely have been resolved.
Chesterfield County schools says they are working with Rapid Identity to make sure the issues that occurred this morning will not happen again.
