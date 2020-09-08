Sunny and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Wall to wall sunshine and above normal temperatures are with us for the rest of the day. Clouds will begin to increase Tonight. Wednesday will feature more cloud cover and scattered showers. That unsettled pattern will stick around for the remainder of the week. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but both days are expected to have periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.