Rivanna River sees increased traffic during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Charlottesville and Albemarle County took advantage of the good weather during the holiday weekend to get out on the Rivanna River.
The Rivanna River Company says that it’s the busiest Labor Day they’ve ever had and services have been more in demand than ever during the pandemic. First time kayakers, tubers, and canoers are especially interested, according to owner Gabe Silver.
The company has had to make changes due to the pandemic. It is no longer driving customers on river trips due to safety concerns. Instead, it is giving directions and advice, and transporting some equipment.
“We’ve basically been coaching people through setting up river trips of their own, renting gear, transferring the gear for them in some cases, in order to enable them to take on this pursuit, but do it safely,” Silver said. "So, people have been willing to undergo some more hassle even to use our services this year.”
Silver says that due to the increased interest they will be expanding their season this year. They won’t be shutting down operations for the year until the second week of October.
