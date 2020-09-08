Preseason predictions released for ACC men’s and women’s soccer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team is the preseason favorite to win an unfamiliar-sounding division this year, as the Cavaliers have been picked to win the ACC North Region.
The re-arranged conference is using North and South Regions, rather than Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, to try and cut down on travel due to COVID-19.
Syracuse, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech are also in the North.
UVA received nine of the eleven North Region first-place votes in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll.
Senior captain Nathaniel Crofts was named to the 11-player preseason watch list.
Crofts scored six goals last season, and five of them were game-winners.
Virginia won the ACC Championship in 2019, and finished as the NCAA Tournament runner-up.
The Cavaliers will host Clemson in an exhibition on Friday night.
The six-game regular season begins October 2nd in Blacksburg.
The Virginia women’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the ACC, in a vote of the league’s head coaches.
There are no divisions or regions on the women’s side of the sport.
North Carolina and Florida State are predicted to finish ahead of the 'Hoos.
UVA placed two players on the 11-player preseason All-ACC Team, with sophomore forward Diana Ordoñez and junior forward Alexa Spaanstra both earning the nod.
Ordoñez scored fifteen goals last season, which was tied for the most in the conference.
Spaanstra lead the league in assists in 2019, with 12.
Virginia opens its season this weekend, as the Cavaliers host Virginia Tech on Saturday at six o’clock at Klockner Stadium.
