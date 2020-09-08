Humidity on the Rise. Showers Return Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday more clouds and some occasional showers and a spotty storm. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Moisture from a an easterly wind, a stalled front off the coast, a weak tropical disturbance, plus another cold front approaching from the Ohio Valley will keep us with scattered showers and storms through the late week. Some locally heavy downpours possible the rest of the week. It still appears a cold front close to the region will still keep us with a chance for a few more storms right through the weekend. Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the mid and late week, through the weekend.