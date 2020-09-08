Humidity on the Rise. Showers Return Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday more clouds and some occasional showers and a spotty storm. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Moisture from a an easterly wind, a stalled front off the coast, a weak tropical disturbance, plus another cold front approaching from the Ohio Valley will keep us with scattered showers and storms through the late week. Some locally heavy downpours possible the rest of the week. It still appears a cold front close to the region will still keep us with a chance for a few more storms right through the weekend. Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the mid and late week, through the weekend.
In the far Eastern Atlantic there are now 2 Tropical Storms. Paulette and Rene, both of these storms are moving off to the west and or northwest. Rene looks to remain far out in the eastern Atlantic. Paulette may move close to Bermuda, but its to early to say if this storm will make it near the United States. We are currently in the peak month of the Hurricane Season and it has already been quite active.
Tonight: Turning cloudy, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, possible storm. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid, showers, few storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Some scattered storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, humid. Few showers/storms. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid. Few showers/storms still possible. Highs upper 70s to around 80.
