Grant program created to help small Nelson Co. businesses

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is launching a grant program to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nelson CARES 2020 went into effect Tuesday, September 8, and will offer grants ranging from $1,000 to $30,000.
Businesses with one to 100 full-time employees and in operation prior to March 12, 2019 are eligible to apply.
Applications and information can found at http://tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-2020/. The application period will be open until all program funds are exhausted.
Nelson County will review all submissions and determine eligibility beginning in mid- September.
Questions on the grants or the application should be directed to Christine Jacobs, Program Manager, at info@tjpdc.org or 434-979-7310.
