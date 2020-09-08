Grant program created to help small Nelson Co. businesses

Grant program created to help small Nelson Co. businesses
. (Source: Telemundo60)
By NBC29 Newsroom | September 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 4:25 PM

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is launching a grant program to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nelson CARES 2020 went into effect Tuesday, September 8, and will offer grants ranging from $1,000 to $30,000.

Businesses with one to 100 full-time employees and in operation prior to March 12, 2019 are eligible to apply.

Applications and information can found at http://tjpdc.org/nelson-cares-2020/. The application period will be open until all program funds are exhausted.

Nelson County will review all submissions and determine eligibility beginning in mid- September.

Questions on the grants or the application should be directed to Christine Jacobs, Program Manager, at info@tjpdc.org or 434-979-7310.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.