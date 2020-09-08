East Main Street in Orange County gets a makeover

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - East Main Street in Orange County is undergoing a makeover to help light up the area.
For the past six years, Orange County has been pushing to begin the enhancement project.
Just last week, phase one of construction got underway. When it’s done, there will be new sidewalks on both sides of the street, new crosswalks for the intersections, seven new light poles, and a few planting areas.
“We do realize that we have some old and dated infrastructure and we were really focused on updating our infrastructure and we were really focused on updating our infrastructure to make it safer for the citizens, the businesses, and hopefully the visitors,” director of community development and planning in Orange County John Cooley said.
Cooley says the project should be completed by January 15. Once it’s done, he hopes to go back and add more trees to help enhance the sidewalks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.