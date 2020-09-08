Deputies: S.C. man who shot at drivers on I-95 arrested in Va. after crashing truck during high-speed pursuit

EMPORIA, Va. (WWBT) - A South Carolina man is in custody after authorities say he led deputies on a pursuit through North Carolina after firing a sawed-off shotgun at several drivers before crashing his truck in Emporia.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Nash County Sheriff’s Deputies said they received calls about a man shooting at vehicles with a sawed-off shotgun along I-95.
NBC affiliate WRAL said the chase began on I-95 North in southern Nash County and went through Halifax County before crossing the state line into Virginia.
Virginia State Police said troopers took over the pursuit from there before the truck crashed in the median near mile marker 11 in Emporia, Virginia.
Authorities identified the driver of the truck as Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, of Ladson, SC.
A VSP spokeswoman said Dangerfield was taken into custody without incident.
At a news conference Sunday, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said two people were injured and taken to local hospitals; at least one person was shot.
A Nash County deputy was also injured in the chase and taken to a hospital in Emporia with non-life-threatening injuries.
Stone said the chase reached speeds of around 100 miles per hour.
Dangerfield was also transported to VCU Medical Center for injuries where he was heavily guarded by VSP troopers.
Dangerfield faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, reckless driving.
As of Tuesday, Dangerfield was booked at the Southside Regional Jail in Emporia.
