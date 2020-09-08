CHO serves most traffic over Labor Day Weekend since start of COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, airports around the country have struggled, and the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO) is no exception.
Even with all the struggles, the four-day Labor Day weekend showed signs of growth for CHO. The airport says it served around 1,500 passengers, which is significantly higher than any other time during the pandemic.
Without the coronavirus, CHO says it would have expected to have seen over 5,000 passengers between Friday, September 4, and Monday, September 7.
CHO Executive Director Melinda Crawford says numbers may still be down until people are allowed to freely travel again.
“When people feel comfortable and are allowed to move about freely, then that’s going to play into their levels of comfort as far as traveling,” Crawford said.
